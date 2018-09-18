EDITORIAL COMMENT: Fully support the fight against cholera

Six days after declaring the cholera outbreak in Harare an emergency, the Government yesterday launched an appeal for $57 million to be spent in the fight against the disease that has killed 33 and sickened 6 300 people, chiefly in the capital.

By way of procedure, a declaration of a challenge a national emergency means that the Government has acknowledged the enormity of the task at hand and that it will be unable to resolve it alone. This will be followed by a public appeal for assistance from local and foreign sources.

Following the declaration on Tuesday, the Government yesterday formally announced that it needs $57 million to effectively contain the outbreak of the fast-progressive disease that was detected 10 days earlier in Harare and has been reported in at least six provinces.

Chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on cholera Cde July Moyo who is Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister said the health sector requires at least $51 million to assist patients while Harare City Council requires at least $6 million to rehabilitate its sewer and water reticulation infrastructure in hotspots of Glen View and Budiriro.

“The health sector had put in a budget of $63 million but some monies have since come in from other partners, leaving a gap of $51 million. The immediate requirement for infrastructure for Harare was $12 million, but we have also since received about $6,2 million from Government but gaps still exist. This ($12 million) will enable water to start flowing in the hotspot areas,” said Minister Moyo.

“My appeal is in two forms, material and financial support to plug the gaps we have. We need assistance to cover the gap that is there in upgrading the sewer and water system. We also need assistance on refuse collection and solid waste management.”

We applaud the Government for demonstrating its commitment to curb the disease through the measures it has taken such as setting up emergency treatment centres, providing medicines and launching an education campaign on radio, television and in the print media to conscientise the public on the dangers of cholera, how they could prevent infection and steps they can take at personal or household level when an infection occurs.

That has been helpful indeed. However, considering the prevailing economic situation the Government cannot, on its own, harness internal resources to effectively and timeously contain the disease. Much money is needed for that; money which the Government lacks, hence the formal appeal yesterday.

We urge locals who have capacity to assist and the international community to come on board, providing money, drugs, equipment and other materials that are important in the ongoing efforts to respond to the outbreak. They are encouraged to consider that the Government cannot do it alone and that their support is needed as a matter of urgency. We appeal to their humanity for them to feel for the thousands who are suffering as a result of the disease, some dying. They must realise that every dollar they donate potentially means a life saved or pain alleviated.

As we have mentioned in this space before, Harare needs to redo its water and sewage reticulation and treatment infrastructure. We hope that the money for the infrastructure rehab will be made available.

For now, focus is on the two high-density suburbs that are the epicentre of the current challenge —Glen View and Budiriro.

However, as we have said before, all the water and sewer lines in the capital must be done anew. This means digging up the old ones that cannot cope with rising demand and the laying of completely new ones. This means the enhancement of the city’s water and sewage treatment and disposal infrastructure.

This must entail a total cultural revolution in Harare, and elsewhere across the country for that matter, for councils to put service delivery first and for people in general to uphold the highest standards of hygiene so that cholera does not recur.

Harare must not spend all its revenue on hefty salaries and perks for its workers while residents wallow in their own sewage and refuse. That is unacceptable.

On the same note, residents need to understand that their health is their obligation. They must live in smarter environments and always be hygienic.

Econet led the way in responding to the cholera outbreak even before the formal appeal after the firm announced the setting aside of $10 million to help in the cholera fight. The company has a strong social investment record which we applaud. Many more local corporates can do well by emulating Econet.

However, we were horrified yesterday to learn that some officials at the Harare City Council took the detestable action of wanting to profit from the obtaining disaster by astronomically increasing prices of materials needed in the national response to cholera

What sort of creatures are they? Creatures is the right word; they don’t deserve to be referred to as people. We are happy that they have been suspended.

But suspension is not a tough enough punishment for them. They should be exposed and fired for their criminality for that is what it is.