EDITORIAL COMMENT: MDC must play constructive role in nation building

THE opposition Movement for Democratic Change concluded its congress in Gweru yesterday with the election of office bearers, among them president Mr Nelson Chamisa, vice presidents Professor Welshman Ncube, Mr Tendai Biti and Ms Lynette Karenyi-Kore; secretary general Mr Charlton Hwende, Treasurer Mr David Coltart, chairperson Ms Tabitha Khumalo and Vice chairperson Mr Job Sikhala.

The elections for the top posts were marred by allegations of vote buying, intimidation and ballot stuffing with delegates casting their ballots in the dead of the night on Sunday.

The congress was also held against the backdrop of a High Court ruling which nullified Mr Chamisa’s claim to the presidency while giving a lifeline to former VP Ms Thokozani Khupe who was declared the only legitimate claimant to the throne left by the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

A last minute appeal to the Supreme Court against the High Court judgment cleared the path for the congress and Mr Chamisa’s election as party leader for the next five years.

While he managed to consolidate his grip on power and railroad the election of some of his sycophantic supporters like Mr Hwende, Mr Sikhala and Mr Biti, Mr Chamisa emerges from Gweru with a sharply divided party following the defeats of heavyweights such as Mr Morgan Komichi who lost the race for one of the VP posts, Mr Douglas Mwonzora who was beaten in the SG race and Engineer Elias Mudzuri who lost his VP position.

There is a growing fear that the MDC has been hijacked by the elite and intellectual class, negating the founding principles of the party which are steeped in the trade union movement.

The dramatic return of Prodigal Sons — Prof Ncube and Mr Biti – to the top echelons of the party will invite resentment from the likes of Mr Komichi who have been in the trenches with Mr Tsvangirai and stuck with him when the party split twice – in 2005 over senatorial elections and in 2013 when Mr Biti and some senior figures broke away.

The MDC is therefore headed for stormy waters as it battles to stay relevant in a political environment in which the ruling Zanu-PF party is recording remarkable successes on the economic front and general governance of the country.

With donor money slowly drying up and discontent building up on the back of unfulfilled promises, Mr Chamisa will have his work cut out for him as he battles to steady the ship and placate disgruntled colleagues who lost their positions at congress.

Concern will also rise following the elevation of Mr Biti — considered a loose cannon and motor mouth. His abrasive and confrontational style of politics will certainly taint the MDC presidency and put the party on a collision course with authorities.

Already, Mr Chamisa has courted the ire of Government by declaring that the MDC will unleash violence in the next few days.

With advisors such as Mr Biti, the youthful opposition leader might take the MDC down a path of violence and mayhem. Of course that would be suicidal as Government has said it will not hesitate to take lawful measures, both pre-emptive and remedial, to ensure peace, law and order prevail countrywide.

In the wake of opposition-led demonstrations on August 1 last year and between 14-16 January this year, Zimbabwe can ill-afford another round of chaos, mayhem and anarchy. The toll on the country’s economy and infrastructure was too great while the loss life and property was unprecedented, totally senseless and unacceptable.

It would therefore be regrettable if Mr Chamisa goes ahead with plans to call for nationwide protests at a time when the Government is working hard to fix the economy. In that regard, we implore the new MDC leadership elected at its Gweru congress to put the interests of the country first and assume the role of a responsible opposition party which prioritises the welfare of Zimbabweans ahead of narrow, selfish goals.

We hope the older and mature heads in the MDC Top Six such as Prof Ncube and Mr Coltart will prevail on their youthful comrades to desist from a path of confrontation and join the ongoing national dialogue initiated by President Mnangagwa.

Opposition parties are there to keep governing parties on their toes by proffering alternative policies which further the interests of the nation.

The MDC can play that role effectively provided it refocuses its lens from seeking to usurp power through illegal means and train them on the national interest. Now more than ever, Zimbabwe needs unity of purpose among its citizenry so that it confronts its multi-faceted challenges head on without hindrances.

Violent protests and demonstrations scare away investors and attract unnecessary negative publicity which taints the image of the country. The MDC should argue vociferously for better legislation and policies in Parliament where it is ably represented instead of wasting time on futile adventures such as protests.