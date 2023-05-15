Egodini delay after delay costs Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

DELAYS in the completion of the construction of Egodini Mall has dented Bulawayo’s investment image with some investors who were eyeing to operate in the area discarding their plans, a top executive has said.

On the other hand, informal traders who were removed from Egodini under on promises of an improved operating environment after completion have said they were sold a dummy.

Egodini, also known as Basch Street Bus Terminal, was closed in 2016 paving way for the construction of mall and modern bus rank.

But seven years after Terracotta took over what was supposed to be modernisation of Egodini, formal and informal traders have endured tales of missed opportunities and unfulfilled promises.

The project is far from completion with vendors condemning the stalls that were constructed to accommodate them.

Since the closure of Egodini, vendors have invaded the city’s pavements and even forced Edgars located at the corner of Leopold Takawira Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street to close shop citing that the location was no longer conducive for its clientele.

Bulawayo councillors even tried to force open Egodini for vending and public transport at the end of February, giving an ultimatum to the contractor but to date nothing has changed.

Association of Business Zimbabwe (ABUZ) chief executive officer Mr Victor Nyoni said the proposed redevelopment of Egodini had a buy-in from business stakeholders who have since been left disappointed.

He said council’s management should understand that failure to complete the project has repercussions on the city’s investment perception.

“If I was at the helm of the city council, I would know that the delays in the construction directly affects the image not just of Bulawayo, you may even go on to say of Matabeleland and subsequently the whole nation. What does this mean? It means probably people here don’t understand the importance of creating an environment that is conducive for business in Zimbabwe and particularly in Bulawayo,” he said.

“Clearly with this kind of leadership that we are providing as Bulawayans we are not helping the situation. We are making things bad for us. It does not give a good image for Bulawayo.”

He said the optimism that business operators had when the project started has since vanished.

“In the business community, I can tell you that there are a number of companies who were hoping that that project would be completed in time. There are some people who had already applied to authorities to do business in that place. As a business we also have international investors who have been approaching us as an association who have been asking about the project,” said Mr Nyoni.

“But a lot of them have been left disappointed with the delays that are taking place.”

He said the handling of the project is also against Government’s policy that Zimbabwe is open for business.

Mr Nyoni said delays have also inconvenienced the business sector who operate in the city and even informal players who now operate in places that are not good for business.

“You’ll know that when we speak about vendors these are businesses because they trade and are providing commodities in that space. We know that a lot of them were moved from that space and were put in places that are uncomfortable and in conditions that they had not hoped for. The city council and whoever is supposed to make it right should really get to do something and should not delay any further,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said industries in Bulawayo are hurting due to the delays in the completion of the project which should decongest the city.

Bulawayo Upcoming Traders Association member Mr Vincent Donga said the project has taken too long and their expectations are not being met.

“The Egodini project has taken too long and besides that they do not want to be open on its development. They are now even running away from us; they are no longer telling us the progress status. The city centre has become congested as informal traders, we are blamed. Vendors are just occupying any space. They are selling from pavements making the city very dirty. We were hoping that if the project was completed the city would be decongested,” said Mr Donga.

Another informal trader Mr Dejura Mpofu said due to delays in opening Egodini, some informal traders are still struggling to get vending bays.

He said a lot of vendors were forced to engage in running battles with municipality cops while illegally operating in the city’s pavements.

“We are subjected to all the weather hazards. If it’s hot, we are exposed to the heat and when it’s cold, or raining we are exposed to the weather hazards. We were expecting that when the mall gets opened our business will improve as our clients will be getting transport at a central position. But up to now nothing is promising,” he said.

According to the latest council minutes, council is in the process of engaging Terracotta over the delays in the development of the project. “Councillor Felix Javangwe suggested that the committee should schedule a meeting with the contractor. Egodini Redevelopment Project had taken too long to be completed. In response the Assistant Director Town Planning explained that a meeting would be organised accordingly with the contractor,” reads the minutes.

On the other hand, council has engaged in a long-term contract with Terracotta over properties that were affected by the development of the project.

“Council had done its part which was to ensure that all the properties had been acquired and compensation paid accordingly. Survey and consolidation of the stands concerned was done and that the notarial lease was registered against the property,” reads the minutes.

“Council had since issued an instruction to Coughlan and Welsh to register the notarial lease and the requisite fees were paid. Terracotta Trading Pvt Ltd had also paid for the registration of the notarial lease. Currently Coghlan and Welsh was working on the registration of the notarial lease. Once the lease had been registered Terracotta will be put to terms of the contract.”