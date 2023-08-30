Eight players suspended for Week 21 fixtures

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

EIGHT players will this weekend not be eligible to do duty for their respective Castle Lager Premier Soccer League sides amid revelations that they have accumulated three yellow cards.

The local league action is set to enter Round 21 on Saturday.

The suspended players are Tashinga Pfende and Nqobile Ndlovu (Greenfuel), Mackinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Gareth Madhake (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Albert Tanatswa (Simba Bhora) and Malvin Mukiwa (ZPC Kariba).

“Please note the player(s), listed here under, have accumulated a batch of three (3) yellow cards and will be suspended for one match respectively,” read a statement from the PSL yesterday.

Added PSL: “Where a match has been postponed, the player shall be suspended during the next match.”

Going into the Week 21 fixtures programme, Highlanders lead the log with 41 points, two ahead of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Week 21 Fixtures

Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Sheasham v Hwange (Bata), Simba Bhora v Yadah Stars (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Manica Diamonds Green Fuel (Gibbo)

Sunday

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), CAPS United Black Rhinos (Bata) [email protected]