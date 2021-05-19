Eight2Five Innovation Hub calls for participants

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Eight2Five Innovation Hub, an initiative by Old Mutual Zimbabwe in partnership with British Council Zimbabwe is calling on young Zimbabwean entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 to 45 years to apply for participation in the 2021 edition of the Value Creation Challenge.

The Value Creation Challenge was launched last year with the aim of supporting businesses and start-ups that provide innovative and sustainable solutions to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic and environmental challenges.

At least four ambitious start-ups will proceed to this year’s Accelerator Program which comes with seed capital, mentorship, and capacity building.

This year, the programme will be offered both online and in person, providing holistic business management while addressing some of the challenges that have been a result of Covid-19.

Eight2Five Innovation Hub believes that over the long term, creating shared values within societies is the most sustainable way to improve livelihoods.

Launching the programme recently in Harare, Old Mutual Zimbabwe group chief executive officer and head of Old Mutual Rest of Africa Banking Portfolio, Samuel Matsekete said: “The Value Creation challenge is not only an opportunity to explore the role that financial services can play in helping young people make a successful transition into their most productive years. It is also an opportunity to link young people to real opportunities that exist both in the local and the regional markets.

“At this phase of development in Africa, the continent’s growth relies on agile businesses that are powered at the core by innovation. We at Old Mutual consider it vital to integrate the youth in the development of our economy. The Value Creation Challenge seeks to demonstrate this thrust and to assist the youths and young entrepreneurs on this journey.”

Speaking at the same occasion, country director for the British Council, Roland Davies said: “Recognising and acknowledging the role young people play in economic and social development is key hence this particular programme is much more streamlined with specific targets in areas or sectors which young people have passion and interest in developing their businesses. We encourage female-led businesses to apply, as our cultural relations work aims to bring diverse people together to learn, create and fulfil ambitions.

“Council will continue to nurture creativity, innovation and flexibility by engaging a diversity of perspectives and spot new opportunities to work with partners like Old Mutual to achieve greater reach and impact,” said Davies.

Eight2Five is an Innovative Hub that partners with entrepreneurs to achieve a shared vision of solving real world and business problems through technology. The VCC is their initiative established to support young people in transforming business practices through digital solutions, access to skills, and platforms to network and advance together in communities.

Eligible businesses and start-ups have been encouraged to apply on the Old Mutual website before June 14, 2021 deadline after which shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews. – @mthabisi_mthire