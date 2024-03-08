Ellard, Sharon Cherayi headline All-Night vigil in Bulawayo

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Renowned gospel duo Minister Ellard and Sharon Cherayi are set to grace Bulawayo tonight with their powerful vocals at an all-night prayer event scheduled for Harvest House Auditorium.

This marks the second time the Cherayi couple joins the New Creation Life Ministries International, led by Apostle Joy Museba, for an event in Bulawayo.

The all-night prayer is part of a series organised by NCL across the country as the ministry expands its reach nationally and internationally.

Minister Cherayi expressed his excitement about returning to Bulawayo, stating: “We have performed in Bulawayo many times, but with Apostle Joy, this is the second occasion. We anticipate God speaking to His people through our Ministry.”

Apostle Joy, known as Museba, has been vocal about his mission to broaden the ministry. Recently, the ministry drew a large crowd in Masvingo, with Mathias Mhere ministering at a similar edition. NCL, originally founded in Kwekwe, has since established branches in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Kadoma, and other towns. –[email protected]