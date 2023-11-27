Elyon Spin Fest opens doors for Real Shona. . . King 98 collabo on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

BULAWAYO-based musician Real Shona used the Elyon Spin Festival held on Sunday in Harare as a platform to network with other artistes as he continues to push to grow his brand.

The artiste was part of an array of musicians who showcased their work at the event which was a combination of car spinning and top-charting music. It was hosted by automobile care, Elyon Lubricants.

The thrilling occasion was held at Borrowdale Racecourse and was full of nonstop action and excitement with Real Shona, ExQ, Enzo Ishall, Silent Killer, Shashl, King 98, Poptain and Micheal Maggz entertaining attendees.

Real Shona said he was happy to land the gig which was an eye-opener to him.

“I got the gig through my management team, Mr Chibhwe via Rain Jasmine – an amazing PR and marketing genius based in Harare who is part of the marketing team at Elyon.

“It was amazing to be part of the gig as the response was overwhelming. I met some of my favourite artistes who recognised me before I even got introduced to them. The biggest highlight was when I met Nicky Genius who has produced for Winky D. Nicky Genius introduced me to King 98 and after we spoke, King 98 invited me to the studio and the rest is history. This was the biggest highlight of the event and my experience was more on networking,” said Real Shona.

Spin Fest 2023, organised and presented by the esteemed Selekta Base, is a celebration of talent, passion, and innovation as well as an exhibition of automotive excellence.

– @mthabisi_mthire