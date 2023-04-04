EMA counts down to national clean-up campaign

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Environmental Management Agency is counting down to the April national clean-up campaign that is going to take place this Friday 4 April.

The countdown was advertised in a poster that the Agency posted on its Twitter page on Sunday.

“It is only five days left to go to the national clean-up day of the first Friday 2023. Let’s join hands and clean up our environment,” read the poster.

President Mnangagwa declared that the first Friday of every month between 8AM and 10AM should be dedicated to the national clean-up exercise.

