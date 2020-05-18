Ex-Joyous Celebration member ropes in Chelsea Mguni

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FORMER South African Joyous Celebration choir member, Ayanda Shange, has roped in Zimbabwean gospel musician Chelsea Mguni for a single that is due for release at the end of this month.

Titled Tinoti Mwari Variko, the single will be part of Shange’s 21-track album, The Altar of Praise Vol 1.

The album also features veteran gospel musician Sipho Makhabane and Shange’s wife Koketso Shange.

Mguni said the collaboration has opened doors for her adding that she hopes to work with other foreign artistes in the future.

“It was an amazing experience that I can refer to as one of my dreams coming true. The collaboration has boosted my career because I got to stretch my craft across the borders,” Mguni said.

The gospel musician from Bulawayo who last recorded an album in 2018 titled The Praise Offering, recently collaborated with Tembalami, Pastor G, Sulumani Chimbetu, Selmor Mtukudzi, McDee and Trevor Dongo on a song titled Blessing Zim.

Speaking from South Africa, Shange said Tinoti Mwari Variko, a song that was written by Zimbabwean Mpostori Wency, is a reminder to people of the importance of glorifying Jesus.

“The song is basically alerting people that Jesus is alive. It also relates to the current moment we’re in (Covid-19 pandemic) as it’s telling people to have faith in Jesus and never lose hope,” said Shange.

He said he decided to work with two Zimbabwean artistes on the song because of their rare talent.

“Mpostori Wency wrote the song and I was supposed to sing it with him, but unfortunately, he had a show with Zimpraise in UK. He then recommended Mguni, another crazy praiser from Zimbabwe. She nailed it as if kudala elicula,” said Shange.

Once released, the song will be available on all digital platforms including Spotify, YouTube and iTunes. – @mthabisi_mthire