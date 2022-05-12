Excitement as Rihanna announces launch of Fenty in Zim

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BARBADIAN singer, songwriter, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman Rihanna (real name Robyn Fenty) is set to launch her skincare products in Africa on May 27 with Zimbabwe being among the selected countries.

Rihanna, who established a skin product brand Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in 2017 is broadening her scope to Africa and announced her desire to do so through a social media post on Tuesday.

Captioned with a quartet of photos showing what some of the products she offers look like on her, Rihanna said, “I’ve been waiting for this moment!” “@fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe… We coming at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning.”

The company offers an extensive range of skin products including cleansers, toners, moisturizers, eye creams, and scrubs.

Rihanna’s music has been a hit in Africa and this led to her performing in South Africa in 2013, but it is likely that the Diamonds singer will not make the trip to the aforementioned African countries for the launch of her skin products as she is pregnant with her first child.

Zimbabweans have welcomed the development concerning the high-profile skincare brand which is home to Cookies N Clean, a face mask that costs US$32 in America. However, such pricing has left a lot of locals baffled about how much it will cost in Zimbabwe.

A Pumula South resident, Snenhlanhla Khumalo said she is excited that Rihanna’s products will soon be available in Zimbabwe but she is wary of exorbitant pricing.

“We’re proud to hear that Rihanna’s makeup products will be available to us soon, but we’re also worried about the pricing. These things tend to be costly, but we hope that they’ll be affordable,” Khumalo said.

No details have been availed so far with regards to who will be responsible for supplying the makeup products, but some names have been thrown around and these include fashion shops Edgars and Jet.

Besides beauty and skincare products, Rihanna, a billionaire also owns a lingerie line Savage X Fenty. – @eMKlass_49