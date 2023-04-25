Exhibitors, delegates troop in for bigger ZITF showcase

Sikhulekelani Moyo

FOREIGN and local exhibitors continued to troop into Bulawayo yesterday ahead of the 63rd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which starts today.

In line with the country’s drive towards attaining upper middle-income economy status by 2030, this year the five-day premier trade showcase runs under the theme: “Transformative, Innovation, Global Competitive,” and has attracted a higher number of foreign and local direct exhibitors compared to last year.

According to official figures, a total of 25 direct exhibitors from 21 foreign nations have registered their participation compared to 16 direct exhibitors from 13 countries who took part last year.

Among the participating countries, this year are; Angola, Belarus, Botswana, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Zambia.

King Mswati III of the Royal Kingdom of Eswatini will officially open the expo on Friday. By yesterday, some of the foreign exhibitors had already arrived at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre to pitch their stands while more were still trickling in with their local counterparts.

Speaking during a media briefing, ZITF Company chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo said the exhibition centre was already a hive of activity as exhibitors had started trooping in ahead of the expo.

“From an organiser’s perspective, it’s now ‘all systems go’ as we have deployed, configured, tested, and retested our infrastructure, technology, and human systems to ensure an adequate state of preparedness to host the thousands of business visitors expected over the next five days,” he said.

“The bulk of our exhibitors have already arrived in Bulawayo, including many of our international exhibitors, with the remaining few expected over the course of the day.

“Judging from the type of equipment and products being offloaded and displayed, the exhibition promises to be of high quality and reflective of the theme, which centre-stages innovation.”

Mr Moyo said the higher exhibition numbers at 533, reflect a 30 percent increase from last year while 46 631 square metres of space has been sold, which covers 97 percent of the available space.

In terms of local participation, 65 percent of exhibitors would be coming from Harare with Bulawayo accounting for 21 percent and 14 percent from other smaller cities and towns in Zimbabwe.

Major highlights of the trade fair include the ZITF International Business Conference to be held tomorrow and over 600 delegates are expected to attend the event. Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, will be the guest of honour at the high-level conference to be hosted by the ZITF Company in conjunction with the National Economic Consultative Forum.

On Thursday ZITF will host the second edition of the Connect Africa Symposium, which will be held under the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Potential: Innovation, Competitiveness and Sustainable Development,” where over 300 delegates from across the region are expected to attend. The secretary general of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Wamkele Mene, will be a guest while Dr Chiwenga will lead the proceedings.

On the same day, there will be a Diplomatic Forum organised by the ZITF Company in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. Other programmes include the charity golf challenge, as well as the ZITF Innovators Forum for youths.

Mr Moyo said the success of the mega-event has always been in large part due to the support and Involvement of the host city and key stakeholders to whom he paid huge tribute.

In separate interviews, some of the exhibitors who were busy putting final touches on their stands expressed higher expectations from the showcase.

Mr William Moeti from AtoB Logistic of Botswana said everything has been set for them to exploit opportunities at the ZITF.

“The high-profile business, which attends this event gives it a good image of doing business, exhibitions and meetings. As first-time exhibitors, we are looking forward to getting business and distributors who want to go to Botswana,” he said.

Ms Tsitsi Kumadiro from Tanganda said: “We are ready and we are forever ready and we have our range of new products and looking forward to many people coming through and having a new experience from Tanganda.” — @SikhulekelaniM1.