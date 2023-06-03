Exploring the enigma of horoscopes and personal beliefs

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LIFE, with its spontaneous twists and turns, has always captivated the human imagination.

While the allure of the unknown entices us all, there remains an innate desire to catch a glimpse of what lies ahead.

In pursuit of this premonition, people have devoted copious amounts of time, effort, and even money to consult omens, seers, prophets, fortune-tellers, and traditional healers.

Even in Biblical times, the allure of peering into the future was irresistible. King Saul himself sought the guidance of a medium.

But today, it seems that even the average person turns to a more modern oracle: the horoscope. Yes, you read that right, horoscopes!

In their hit song L.O.V.E Machine the iconic American rock band WASP pondered the cosmic forces at play with the following lyrical words of horoscopic proportions: “Lady, have you known me? The Perfect love machine. I’m Virgo, my Leo’s rising, Venus made me king.” Intriguing, isn’t it?

Horoscopes, for the uninitiated, are predictions about a person’s life based on the position of the stars and planets at the time of their birth.

This practice, known as astrology, has roots that stretch back to ancient times.

In the Middle Ages, astrology not only shaped the destinies of kings and queens but also guided the lives of everyday individuals.

However, as science and the scientific method gained prominence, astrology gradually fell out of favour.

Yet, as with many things, history has a way of circling back. In recent years, astrology has seen a remarkable resurgence, attracting followers from all corners of the globe. Horoscopes now grace the pages of newspapers, magazines, and even online platforms, providing a tantalising glimpse into what the future may hold.

Each of the 12 zodiac signs is represented by a symbol name, which visually captures the essence of the corresponding astrological sign.

These symbol names not only provide a unique identity to each sign but also convey its distinct characteristics and traits. Widely recognised and used in astrology, these symbol names are the backbone of horoscope readings.

Let’s take a moment to unravel the mysteri

es of the zodiac. Aries, the Ram, rules from March 21 to April 19, while Taurus, the Bull, dominates from April 20 to May 20.

The Gemini, represented by Twins, graces the skies from May 21 to June 20. Cancers, the Crab, take centre stage from June 21 to July 22. Leos, the majestic Lions, roar from July 23 to August 22.

The Virgin maiden of Virgo shines from August 23 to September 22. Libra, the Scales, gracefully maintains balance from September 23 to October 22. Scorpios, the Scorpions, assert their presence from October 23 to November 21.

Sagittarius, the Archer, aims high from November 22 to December 21. Capricorn, the Sea Goat, climbs towards success from December 22 to January 19. Aquarius, the Water Bearer, refreshes from January 20 to February 18. And finally, Pisces, the Fishes, swims gracefully from February 19 to March 20.

These names, derived from the Latin names of the corresponding zodiac constellations, have stood the test of time, recognised and utilised by astrologers and horoscope enthusiasts for centuries. They lend an air of ancient wisdom to the practice of astrology.

Curiosity in hand, Saturday Leisure took to the streets of Bulawayo to gauge public opinion on horoscopes and their relevance in modern life. What they found was a fascinating tapestry of beliefs and perspectives.

Zanele Hadebe, a staunch Christian, expressed her reservations about horoscopes, deeming them diabolic.

“This whole horoscope thing doesn’t sit well with me.

It just sounds demonic in a way. According to esotericists (things that can only be understood by an inner circle of people), each of us has a dark side that is subservient to a certain underworld official, and that is something that these horoscopes push.

It’s outright Satanic in a way because, first, we don’t have a Biblical basis for these things being able to tell us our future. It’s a ploy by the devil to trick us into believing his schemes, but we are not that naive to do so,” she passionately exclaimed.

Nyalalani Nleya’s confusion and apprehension were clearly visible on his face as he shared his perspective on horoscopes.

“These things (horoscopes) are scary and confusing. Besides them being a foreign concept to us, the zodiac signs are something we don’t even have on this side of the hemisphere.

I think it’s just a fictional tale, nothing more than that. Besides, who believes in that nowadays, anyway? It’s an archaic concept of dinosaur proportions.

I thought people had done away with that. We usually read those things in magazines for fun,” he added with a chuckle.

However, Saturday Leisure’s investigation wasn’t just limited to sceptics. They also encountered individuals who firmly believed in the power of horoscopes to predict the future, particularly in matters of love.

Lillian Sibanda, with a twinkle in her eye, shared her personal experience.

“One day, as I was reading the magazines, I saw that my prince charming was headed my way, and all I had to do was believe. Now, I’m in a stable relationship with wedding bells ringing.

I was a sceptical person when it came to astrology and horoscopes, but after witnessing the magic right in front of my eyes, I can safely say that they have a good luck charm about them.

I’m now a proud Sagittarius,” she exclaimed, clearly attributing her relationship success to her newfound faith in horoscopes.

The excursion through Bulawayo’s streets highlighted a fundamental truth: belief is a deeply personal matter. Whether it be the Bible, horoscopes, fortune-telling, or cleromancy (the casting of lots), each individual finds solace and meaning in their chosen beliefs.

In cleromancy, outcomes are determined through seemingly random procedures, such as rolling dice, yet occasionally believed to reveal a deity’s intent. The bottom line is, everyone believes in something.

So, as we navigate the intricate tapestry of life, it’s important to recognise and respect the diverse beliefs that shape our existence.

Whether we find solace in the teachings of ancient texts, seek guidance in the stars, or simply enjoy reading horoscopes for entertainment, our beliefs and the paths they lead us on are what make life’s journey truly fascinating.

Embrace the mysteries, trust your own intuition, and let the magic of life unfold. After all, the future, like a kaleidoscope, holds a multitude of possibilities waiting to be discovered. — @MbuleloMpofu