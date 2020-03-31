Ezra Tshisa Sibanda starts crowd funding campaign for Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

UNITED KINGDOM based, famed radio personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda has started a crowd funding campaign for Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital.

The campaign has so far raised US$5 600 of the targeted US$22 000 which will go towards capacitating the hospital with beds, linen and personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff.

“The Covid-19 situation in Zimbabwe requires the efforts of multiple players as the need on the ground is greater than anyone can comprehend. We can have as many organizations or individuals as possible fundraising for the same cause, no problem at all with that and must be welcomed because the biggest winners at the end of the day will be our health institutions.

“We are fundraising as a team for Thorngrove Hospital, the only infectious disease hospital covering five provinces. The hospital is in bad shape and needs everything from testing kits, protective equipment to beds,” Sibanda wrote on his Facebook timeline.

He said the initiative was above board as they were in communication with hospital authorities and the Mayor of Bulawayo Solomon Mguni.

Sibanda appealed to well-wishers to donate.

”We encourage you, in your own community or networks, to help us fundraise for Covid-19 response in our beloved City of Bulawayo. Together we can do it,” said Sibanda.