Family Debunks Death Rumors of Veteran Reggae Artist Cocoa Tea

The family of the celebrated reggae artist Cocoa Tea, born as Colvin ‘Cocoa Tea’ Scott, has rebuffed the rumors of his death that have been making rounds on social media since October. These speculations saw a resurgence in the period between December and January. Amid the circulating rumors, his family has requested prayers and privacy.

A Stalwart in the Music Industry

Cocoa Tea has been a crucial figure in the Jamaican music scene since 1985, rising to international acclaim in the 1990s. He has been associated with renowned reggae labels and around 2000, established his own label, Roaring Lion, contributing significantly to the music industry. His music, including hits like Rikers Island and Young Lover, resonates with fans around the globe.

Legacy Beyond Music

Cocoa Tea is also the brainchild behind the annual New Year’s Eve Dancehall Jam Jam events, which ran from 2003 to 2009 and were slated for revival in 2015. These events have served as a significant platform for reggae music and artists.

Mentorship and Youth Empowerment

Cocoa Tea’s influence extends beyond his music. He is credited with identifying and nurturing the talent of young reggae artist Koffee, introduced to him by producer Walshy Fire. His role in shaping the future of reggae music is as significant as his own musical journey.

As the rumors continue to spread, Cocoa Tea’s family underscores the importance of responsible reporting and fact-checking to maintain the integrity of journalism. The artist himself has expressed gratitude for the concern shown by his fans, reassuring them that he is very much alive and continues to thrive in his musical journey.

