Fans back Norman Mapeza

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE appointment of Norman Mapeza as the interim Warriors coach has excited fans, who are confident that the FC Platinum gaffer will save the national senior men’s team World Cup qualifiers.

Mapeza bounced back to the Warriors hotseat following the sacking of Zdravko Logarusic who left Zimbabwe bottom of Group G with just a point following a 0-0 draw at home against an experimental South Africa side and a 1-0 away defeat to Ethiopia.

After two rounds of games, South Africa tops the group with four points, followed by Ghana and Ethiopia who are tied on three points.

Already, Mapeza has promised to do his best and get Zimbabwe’s campaign back on track.

“They told me that they wanted someone to help them in the next coming few games and I said okay, it’s fine. That’s why I agreed to help out. I have been there before, and it’s always good to help the nation when the need arises.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I will try my level best to revive this World Cup campaign. I think, after the previous results, definitely, the confidence will be low among the players, and the nation at large. It’s like everybody is down but, like I said, I will try my best to bring this campaign back to life and try to bring confidence back into the boys,” Mapeza told our Harare Bureau.

Mapeza will be assisted by Taurai Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu, with Energy Murambadoro coming in as the goalkeepers’ coach.

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association’s Southern Region chapter secretary Trust Jim said: “Mapeza’s appointment was long overdue. The guy is arguably our best coach and how Zifa decided to keep Loga long when it was clear that he was clueless boggles the mind. In Mapeza, I believe we will get our World Cup qualifiers back on track.

Kholiwe Ncube called on the nation to rally behind the new Warriors coaches so that they deliver positive results.

“The good thing is that Mapeza was given the greenlight to choose his assistants and what is needed is for everyone, including Zifa to give the coaches support they need. Mapeza has done it before, he showed that in 2017 when he laid the foundation for Warriors’ 2019 Afcon qualification finals. Zimbabwe beat Liberia 3-0 in the first qualifying game. I’m confident that they can save our World Cup qualifiers,” she said.

Ashley Shoko said: “Mapeza is a firm coach and is someone who can’t be bossed around by those who like to influence player selection. During Loga’s time, there were a number of questionable selections made, compromising the team’s performance. You had unattached players called-up and I know that Mapeza will not allow such. The good thing is that Mapeza wants to keep his CV clean, so he’ll deliver.”

Mapeza’s first assignment is next month when the Warriors take on Ghana in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers, starting with an away trip.

The two matches against the former African champions are crucial in getting Zimbabwe’s campaign back on the rails.

In November, the Warriors will travel to South Africa for a date with Bafana Bafana before playing host to Ethiopia in the last group qualifier.

@ZililoR