Farmers paid US$24m for grain deliveries

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has to date paid a total of ZW$25.161 billion and US$24 million for grain deliveries to farmers with the current wheat stocks amounting to 160 262 metric tonnes.

Millers have 33 500 metric tonnes in stock.

In his post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said his counterpart, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka gave an update on the national grains status, wheat harvesting and deliveries as at 21 November.

“A total of ZW$25.161 billion and US$24 million has since been paid out to farmers for grain intake since 1 April, 2022. Current wheat stocks at GMB stand at 160 262 metric tonnes, while the millers have 33 500 mt in stock,” Dr Muswere noted.

Dr Muswere said the GMB stocks will provide 7.6 months’ cover at a consumption rate of 21 000 metric tonnes per month, while the total country stock will last 9.2 months.

“The nation is further informed that the 58 972 ha which have so far been harvested have culminated in 255 618 mt of wheat. The nation is being informed that the GMB grain stocks as at 20 November 2022 stand at 561 554 metric tonnes comprising 482 554 metric tonnes of maize and 79 120 metric tonnes of traditional grains.

“Using a monthly consumption rate of 49 295 metric tonnes (24 295 mt for Social Welfare and 25 000 mt to millers and stock feed manufacturers), the available grain will last for 11.4 months.”

Millers and stock feed manufacturers are expected to import grain to cover the gap in their own requirements, he added

However, a total of 3 980 ha of the wheat crop was damaged by rains, with the largest hectarage of 3 225 being in Mashonaland West province.