Farmers smile all the way to the bank

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Grain Marketing Boarding (GMB) has introduced a new payment platform through a Zimswitch-enabled Farmer Card System which will see farmers getting instant payment for their grain upon delivery.

The farmer card can be used to purchase goods and services through a POS machine.

GMB has embarked on a rebranding exercise to mark its transition from being a predominantly grain storage company to a key player in the agricultural value chain.

This is part of efforts by GMB to transform and reposition itself to be an active participant in the agricultural value chain in line with the vision for Zimbabwe to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Under this new drive, GMB wants to address some challenges being faced by farmers such as late payments for grain and travelling long distances to depots.

GMB also intends to promote collaborations across various value chain players to improve agricultural production, growth and profitability.

A transformed GMB is set to efficiently play its role in the implementation of programmes that underpin the agriculture recovery processes guided by the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

GMB is a statutory body under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms of the Grain Marketing Act. Its mandate is to assure provision of food to every household.

In a statement, GMB chief executive officer, Mr Rockie Mutenha said they carried out a customer satisfaction survey and identified challenges which they are addressing under their rebranding exercise.

“As part of our front footed strategy to address late payments, the GMB has introduced a new payment platform through Zimswitch-enabled Farmer Card System. The innovation brings banking to the farmers’ door step while getting instant payments for the grain deliveries. The farmer card has no limit of deposits and can be used to purchase goods,” Mr Mutenha said.

He said their rebranding exercise was the start of a customer focused and efficient service delivery journey.

“The GMB is set out to swiftly implement the changes that address concerns and issues raised by stakeholders some of which touch on late farmer payments and long distances travelled to depots. We are also adopting world class standard operating procedures and processes,” he said.

Mr Mutenha said GMB was now actively involved in capacitation of farmers through efficient distribution of inputs to properly accredited beneficiaries. It has also engaged in the monitoring and evaluation of farmers’ activities in collaboration with Agritex and it is also offering storage and distribution of tick grease and dipping chemicals in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services.

He said during harvesting time, the GMB is bringing convenience to farmers through establishment of collection and buying points. GMB has also collaborated with banks, financiers and transporters to provide a platform for recovery of loans by administering a stop order system.

Mr Mutenha said their new repositioning statement has changed from “Dura reZimbabwe” which is only synonymous with storage to “Assuring Food Security”

GMB board chairperson, Ms Joylyn Ndoro said they hope to build a positive image of the organisation which has been on the decline over the past years.

“In line with Vision 2030 the GMB is transforming and repositioning itself from a mere grain storage to an active participant in the agricultural value chain. In line with the repositioning of the organisation we are taking this opportunity to rebrand and properly identify ourselves with our role of assuring food security in the country,” she said.

Ms Ndoro said an experienced and dynamic management team is in place to steer the organisation to a new level.

She said the GMB brand has been associated with corruption and incompetence thus inflicting damage to the organisation’s corporate identity.

“GMB has embraced the ‘From Seed to Food’ philosophy where we are dedicated to be a key player in the entire agricultural value chain,” she said. — @DubeMatutu