FC Platinum submit papers

Mukudzei Chingwere, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S representatives in the next edition of the Caf Champions League, FC Platinum, have submitted papers for vetting ahead of a second participation on the bounce in the tournament.

The Zvishavane miners last month confirmed their participation in Africa’s premier inter-club knockout competition after the league authorities decided to send them as the country’s representatives for the campaign starting in December.

Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela, last night confirmed receipt of FC Platinum documents for licensing ahead of their participation in the African Safari.

“Every team that participates in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup should apply for licensing so that we see if they are adhering with club licensing.

“FC Platinum has applied for vetting, the deadline for registration is 15 October and, by that date, we would have completed the vetting process and they will be registered in time for that deadline,” said Gwesela.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is likely to have one representative on the African Safari for the second year running after Harare City confirmed they will not be taking the offer to participate in the Confederation Cup.

Most clubs are failing to participate in the inter-club competitions owing to financial challenges.

Caf have been providing some funding for teams which reach the last eight of the competitions.