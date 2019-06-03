Female artistes test popularity

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Three talented Bulawayo female musicians Novuyo Seagirl, Lee McHoney and Thandie will be putting their popularity to the test this Friday through a show at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Dubbed the House Night, the event which is expected to begin at 5PM, will be hosted by Umuz’Wentombi to promote female artistes in the city.

One of the founders of Umuz’Wentombi, Duduzile Sibanda said: “We’re hosting this House music night to give the people of Bulawayo unique entertainment. There’ll be three performances from three beautiful and talented young women, Novuyo Seagirl, Thandie and Lee Mchoney and it’s going to be an amazing show.”

Novuyo Seagirl who got a rude awakening at the ZITF Shutdown gig in April where she was booed off stage thanked Umuz’Wentombi for providing them with such a platform. She said it will go a long way in developing their music careers as for once they will be headline acts, not just curtain raisers.

“I’m really excited about the forthcoming ‘House of Flame’ show by Umuz’Wentombi as this platform will make us gain exposure and grow our careers.

“People should come and support us as it’s definitely going to be a great show,” Novuyo said.

Umuz’Wentombi which was founded by Sibanda and Zanele Manhenga (who are part of Nobuntu) in 2017 was formed for female artists in and around Bulawayo to gather and express their talents in an environment that encourages their art.

“I founded Umuz’Wentombi together with Zanele in 2017. We used to host our events at Indaba Book Café, but we decided to make them bigger so now our shows will be taking place at the National Art Gallery,” Sibanda said.

It seems upcoming female artistes in the country are slowly coming out of their shell and claiming their rightful spot by working together. Harare counterparts in the form of Tamy Moyo, Ammara Brown and Gemma Griffiths are having a similar show this Thursday.

Dubbed the Tamy Experience, their show, an all-female one as well, will be held at The Venue in Avondale.

Many people have since expressed support for these initiatives of female artists headlining their own shows instead of always curtain-raising for their male counterparts.