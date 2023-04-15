Female condom use lags behind

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

ZIMBABWE has distributed a staggering 437 million condoms over the past four years in an effort to battle the country’s high burden of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, syphilis, genital warts, herpes, and chlamydia.

Although the use of condoms remains one of the highest in the region, the uptake of female condoms remains low, constituting less than 3 percent of the total distributed figure.

Condoms are unique in that they provide dual protection against STIs and unintended pregnancies. They have a long history dating back to the 16th century, with gland condoms being used to cover only the head of the penis. Condoms were made of various materials such as oiled silk paper, lamb intestines, tortoise shells, and animal horns.

Despite the effectiveness of condoms, the use of female condoms remains relatively low due to myths and misconceptions. Many believe that they must be worn eight hours before sex, killing the sex drive and making them unsuitable for spontaneous encounters. Others find them uncomfortable and not user-friendly compared to male condoms.

Luckmore Pamhidzai, an activist for adolescent sexual and reproductive health rights, emphasises that male condoms are easily accessible for young people compared to female condoms, contributing to the low uptake.

“Yes definitely, the condom is the most trusted and used method to prevent HIV and pregnancies among young people. However, as youths, male condoms are easily accessible as compared to female condoms hence the high uptake,” he said.

“There are some myths that circulated pertaining to female condoms, which one must wear it 8 hours before sex and that on its own can be a major turn off. It kills sex drive and may not work on those days when u just decide you want to have sex at a certain moment.”

He says for young people, sex is not usually planned hence they would not be naturally attracted to methods that are time-consuming like the female condom despite the benefits that come with its use.

Most Zimbabwean women claim that they prefer using the male condom as the female version comes with a lot of challenges which include discomfort and allergic reactions. Some, however, say that men prefer to initiate sex and would rather be the ones that wear condoms.

Noleen Ncube said female condoms are uncomfortable and not user-friendly compared to male ones.

“The truth is safe sex is still hard for many people especially the older generation which has low-risk perceptions. This explains why we still record many STIs including HIV despite distributing so many condoms. Condoms are generally boring especially the female one which requires a lot of energy before it can be used. I have never used a female condom and I doubt I will ever will, it’s just a waste of time,” said Ncube.

However, despite the challenges, condoms have played a key role in averting new STI cases. Amon Mpofu, the national monitoring and evaluation director at NAC, notes that the effectiveness of the condom programme, along with other interventions, has helped Zimbabwe achieve the UNAIDS’s 90-90-90 targets, making it one of the few African countries to do so.

He said although data is yet to be provided for 2022, a total of 437 million condoms have been distributed in Zimbabwe since 2018. The figure stood at 140 million in 2018, went down to 99 million in 2019 and due to Covid-19 the figure stood at 86 million in 2020.

“Combination HIV prevention for all. (includes pre-exposure prophylaxis, voluntary medical male circumcision, harm reduction, and condoms, especially for young women and adolescent girls and key populations — gay men and other men who have sex with men, transgender people, sex workers and their clients, people who inject drugs and prisoner,” said Mpofu in a recent report.

Despite a high number of condoms distributed, the positivity rate remains of concern, especially in key populations. The positivity rate for male sex workers stands at 16,4 percent and 8,45 percent for female sex workers. For men who have sex with men, the positivity rate stands at 8,99 percent while prisoners have a positivity rate of 8,78 percent for males and 11,9 percent for females.

Nearly 70 000 teenagers fell pregnant a year before the census night, a development that has irked child activists who argue that the figure is too high considering that some of these births are by girls as young as 10.

The revelation follows ongoing debates on how best the country can address teenage pregnancies which have seen a number of girls dropping out of school, thereby jeopardising their futures. Teenage pregnancies are life-threatening as they increase the risk of maternal mortality, and lifelong disabilities which may result from labour, but these are also a major threat to the education of girls in Zimbabwe, especially the vulnerable and orphaned ones.

Condoms remain a critical component in the fight against STIs and unintended pregnancies. Although the use of female condoms remains low, dispelling myths and increasing accessibility and awareness can help promote their use and provide additional protection to those who need it. — @thamamoe