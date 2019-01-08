Fergie delivers rousing call to arms to United players

London — Manchester United’s legendary former manager Alex Ferguson delivered a rousing call to arms to the players, insisting they could make the club successful again, a source close to the Premier League team told The Sun.

The 77-year-old Scot – who guided United to numerous trophies including two Champions League titles during his 27-year reign — has played an increasingly prominent role since former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became interim manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The latest intervention from Ferguson, who has made a remarkable recovery from the brain haemorrhage he suffered last May, came at the behest of Solskjaer and took place at the training ground.

The squad are presently in Dubai for a training camp ahead of Sunday’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur which represents a real test for Solskjaer to maintain his perfect record of five wins in five matches.

“He (Ferguson) told the lads that this group will make United dominant and successful again,” the source told The Sun.

“He said that he believes in them and he wants them to enjoy themselves and to fight hard for each other and leave everything on the pitch.”

Ferguson told the players that in Solskjaer — who has put a smile back on the players faces since the departure of the volatile Mourinho — they could look forward to happier times.

Solskjaer and Ferguson know each other well as the Norwegian played under him for 11 years, accruing many trophies including six Premier League titles and the 1999 Champions League trophy.

“He also told them that the club is in good hands and he promised them that it will become bigger and better in the years to come and they will be part of this success,” the source said.

“The players believe that there are some good times ahead.”

Although Solskjaer has been appointed as a stop gap till the end of the season — Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino remains the bookmakers favourite for the full-time post — the players are keen according to the Daily Mirror he gets the job.

Solskjaer could do himself no end of good in pursuit of the job by landing a trophy this term with United still involved in the Champions League and the FA Cup, though, they were drawn away to Premier League rivals Arsenal in Monday’s fourth round draw.

“The players want to repay Sir Alex for his support and kind words and are determined to win something for him and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has cooled talks of potentially leaving the London outfit by stating that he wishes to replicate Arsene Wenger’s feat of remaining at one club for more than 20 years.

The Argentine has been tipped to take charge at Manchester United next season after the Red Devils sacked Jose Mourinho, while Spanish giants have been keen admirers of the Spurs boss and are yet to find a suitable replacement since Zinedine Zidane’s departure.

“I have a massive, huge respect for Arsene Wenger. Because when people talk of his 22-years in charge of a club like Arsenal and all that happens in that period,” said Pochettino as quoted by Sky Sports website. “You need to be so good, not only a coach but the values you translate.

“That is why it’s a little bit sad about the way he finishes in his club. For us it’s not a business it’s a passion. For all Arsene Wenger gave for Arsenal, to finish in the way it finished, it’s a little bit unfair.”

He added: “I hope, or wish, to be here 20 years and decide to leave or to finish my career here. But I need to ask him, if one day I get the opportunity, if he is happy in the way he finishes. I don’t believe [he did].”

Pochettino and Spurs have been playing all their homes games at Wembley Stadium after the club has been undergoing the process of building their new stadium on the grounds of White Hart Lane which started during the off-season last year.

It has been reported that the costs of the new development have reached nearly $1 billion which has also seen Pochettino fail to get the financial backing to improve his Spurs squad.

“It is not my dream to have this type of money. Of course, it is going to help you, but it is not my dream,” Pochettino said.

“People think the only way is money. But at the moment I am happy. Today the club is doing what the club need to do and I am so happy to be here helping the club and is it so clear, the project.

“I can see in the future Tottenham winning trophies, I don’t know with us or without, in one year or in five years, but all the basis and foundation is for one day to start to win.

“The vision for the future is for Tottenham to be one of the most exciting clubs in the world, not only England.”

— AFP-Sport24.