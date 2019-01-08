Sarri urges Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea

Cape Town — Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has urged winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club and fight for a first-team berth despite interest from Germany.

The 18-year-old is currently behind Willian and Pedro in the Blues pecking order, but staked his claim for a regular role after setting up both of Alvaro Morata’s goals as Chelsea clinched a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round at the weekend.

And, with Bayern Munich “very interested” in Hudson-Odoi, according to Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola, the winger has an important decision to make in the near future.

However, Sarri feels the youngster would be best served continuing his development at Stamford Bridge, and insists he is a “very important” player.

“To stay here is better for him,” said Sarri. “He is very young but he is improving, especially in the defensive phase.

“I don’t know the situation with the club but for me he is an important player.”

Sarri did admit, however, the final decision on whether to listen to offers for Hudson-Odoi was not his to make.

He continued: “But I am not in charge of all these questions and I don’t want to speak to a player about something that doesn’t depend on me.”

The London-born wideman has made seven appearances in all competitions this season, the majority of which have come in the Europa League.

— Sport24.