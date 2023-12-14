Festive season domestic tourism campaign launched

Tourism and Hospitality Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa led a march promoting the launch. Pic Cred Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Inudstry

Online Reporter

The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi yesterday launched the festive season domestic tourism campaign dubbed ZIMBHO–Uripi in Manicaland Province.

The Minister was represented by her Deputy, Tongai Mnangagwa.

The launch has been taken to all provinces in the country and the overall goal of the festive season domestic campaign is to drive economic growth through encouraging Zimbabweans to travel within Zimbabwe and also encouraging those living in the diaspora to travel within Zimbabwe.

The festive season is a time of joy and celebration that brings people together from all walks of life.

It is a time when cities and towns come alive with vibrant decorations, twinkling lights, and a palpable sense of excitement.

This period is often marked by various cultural and religious holidays, such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, or New Year’s Eve, depending on the region.

The festive season also provides an opportunity for local businesses, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors, to thrive.

Hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals are in high demand as people plan their getaways and family reunions.