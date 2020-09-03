Fidelity pays gold miners their dues

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE country’s sole gold buyer, Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) has started paying out small-scale miners all outstanding arrears for the yellow metal deliveries.

This follows last week’s assurance to the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe that small-scale miners would start receiving their dues this week.

“We are pleased to announce that FPR gold buying centres began paying out all outstanding arrears for gold bullion to them by Tuesday the 1st of September 2020.

“This set up of prompt payment by FPR after receiving bullion shall be the order of the day going forward,” said ZMF in an internal memo to its members.

ZMF, the mother body of all small-scale miners in the country, had received concerns from its members over delays by FPR to effect payments for gold deliveries.

The gold buying agent has attributed the delays in settling the gold payments to shortage of foreign currency following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen restrictions on international flight that transport the hard currency into the country.

