Fifa confirms talks with SRC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIFA has confirmed that it has been in talks with the Sports and Recreation Commission following suspension of the Zifa board.

The SRC released a statement on Monday saying it had held a productive meeting with Fifa on “Zifa’s well documented shortcomings”.

The SRC said while further interactions with the world football governing body continue, the Zifa executive committee remains suspended.

“Yes, Fifa is in contact with the Sports and Recreation Commission. There are no further updates to communicate,” said Fifa in an emailed response to a Chronicle Sport inquiry on Tuesday.

Supporters of the suspended Zifa executive committee had dismissed the SRC position on the outcome of their meeting with Fifa, with some saying the so-called agreements were non-existent.