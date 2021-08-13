Football Kenya disburses US$24 000 to each Premier league club

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has disbursed KES 45 million (about US$413 000) to its 17 Premier League clubs, the federation has said.

The grant translates to about US$24 236 for each club in the top tier league.

The development comes just under a week after the league’s principal sponsors Betking mutually terminated their sponsorship with the FKF.

“Moving forward, following the withdrawal of the top league’s title partner, FKF has agreed with the clubs to review downwards the monthly grants, up until when the Federation will secure partners other than its broadcast and radio partner,” said the FKF.

The Kenyan Premier League is in full swing and on home stretch with Tusker and KCB tied on 58 points after 29 games, 11 points ahead of third placed AFC Leopards.

Most football associations in the region and even outside have regular monthly grants for its football clubs.

Zifa last year gave each of the Premier Soccer League teams slightly over US$5 000 which was part of the funds received from Fifa and Caf as Covid-19 relief funds.