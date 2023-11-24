Footballers Union of Zimbabwe wins FIFPro award

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) has won a top FIFPro award for their role in negotiations with Fifa and Caf to lift the ban on Zimbabwe football.

Fuz won the 2023 FIFPRO Union Impact Award after receiving more votes from member unions at the FIFPRO general assembly which ended on Friday in South Africa.The award recognises the best initiative of a union that is improving the well- being of professional footballers in their country.

Fifa lifted the 18-month ban on Zimbabwe back in July after various consultations in which Fuz was heavily involved.

Commenting on social media Fuz said: “We are incredibly honoured to be the Fifpro Union Impact Award winners for 2023. This emphasises that Dedication, Resilience, and Hard work make a difference in not just the Union but in the Society at large. We keep on aiming high.”

