Former convicts arrested for housebreaking and theft

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TWO men from Lupane who benefitted from the Presidential Amnesty early this year are back in court for unlawful entry and theft charges after they went on a housebreaking spree stealing property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Lenias Mpunzi (25) and Hloniphani Nkomo (23) both of Zikungwa village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane, allegedly committed the crimes starting in March soon after being released on Amnesty.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday following investigations.

They were not asked to plead to two counts of unlawful entry in aggravated circumstances and two others of theft when they appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku yesterday.

The magistrate remanded the duo in custody to October 13.

Prosecuting, Mr Clive Gumbo said investigating officers needed more time to investigate about eight other crimes which the duo is suspected to have committed.

“Your worship the State is applying for the accused to be remanded in custody to 13 October to give police time to complete investigations,” said Mr Gumbo.

Allegations are that Mpunzi and Nkomo broke into Mr Khumbulani Sibanda’s home in Shabula village on March 28 and stole electrical gadgets including radios, amplifier, solar panel, speakers and clothes.

On July 23 the duo broke into Lupane State University premises taking advantage of the lockdown.

While inside the premises, they allegedly broke into Mr George Tshuma’s cottage and stole clothes, the court was told.

The stolen property was recovered from the two after their arrest.

The Chronicle could not get full details of the duo’s previous sentence on the crimes they had committed in 2015 before they were pardoned early this year.

[email protected]