Former TV presenter Oscar Pambuka convicted of fraud

Former TV presenter Oscar Pambuka convicted of fraud Oscar Pambuka

The Chronicle

FORMER television presenter Oscar Pambuka and his two colleagues have been convicted for attempting to defraud a Harare-based transporter of R36 000.

Pambuka, together with Elmore Mwenye and Ngonidzashe Mbauya, were convicted when they appeared in court this Wednesday.

The three were remanded in custody to this Thursday for sentencing.

Pambuka misrepresented to the complainant, who is in the transport business, that he was the Croco Motors marketing manager and wanted R36 000 as an advance payment for the shipment of motor spare parts from South Africa.

The complainant got suspicious and made calls to Croco Motors, only to find out he was being tricked.

He then reported the matter to the police, leading to the trio’s arrest.

-ZBC

