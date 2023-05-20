Four dead, seven injured after Granvia overturns

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Four people died on the spot after a Toyota Granvia carrying 11 passengers veered off the road and overturned along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road.

The fatal accident happened on Friday along the 234km according to the Police Twitter page.

The dead and the injured were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which a Toyota Granvia which was carrying eleven passengers veered off the road to the left, overturned once and landed on its wheels at the 234 km peg along Masvingo -Beitbridge Road on 19/05/23,” posted the Police.

“Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.”

Meanwhile, in Marondera Police are investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which one passenger died on the spot while two others were injured when a Toyota Townace overturned twice before landing on its right side at the 78 km peg along Harare-Mutare road on Friday.

“The body of the victim was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” Police said.