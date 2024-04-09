Fraudster sentenced to 2 years in prison

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN was sentenced to two years in prison on five counts of fraud.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Lovey Nyamade of Masona village, Chief Seke forged an identity Card to withdraw US$2 000 from two accounts in March.

“The State proved that on the 13th and 14th of March 2024, the accused person used a forged identity card to withdraw US$1 000 on both occasions from the first complainant’s CBZ Bank account.”

“On three other occasions in March 2024 he also used the same modus operandi and withdrew US$1 000 on all occasions from another complainant’s CBZ Bank account.”

“He was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended for 5 years on condition of good behaviour. Another year was suspended on condition that he pay an amount of US$5000 as restitution. He will serve 2 years effectively, reads the statement.