Man dies in highway traffic accident

Online Writer

A GWERU man died on the spot when the vehicle he was traveling in veered off the road and rolled several times. The vehicle had hit a pothole and the driver failed to control it along the Harare-Masvingo road on Sunday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Police confirm a fatal road traffic accident where one person died on spot. The accident occurred along Harare – Masvingo road on Sunday around 7PM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Manasa Chimbeva (45) of Musungwe area in Harben park suburb in Gweru was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle along Harare – Masvingo road carrying four passengers including his brother Peter (37).

He said on approaching the 202 kilometre peg, the vehicle hit a pothole and Manasa lost control before the vehicle veered off the road and rolled several times.

“One person – Peter of Musungwe area in Harben park, Gweru died on the spot. Three other passengers escaped with varying injuries whilst the driver escaped unhurt,” said Insp Mahoko.