  • Today Tue, 09 Apr 2024

Man dies in highway traffic accident

Man dies in highway traffic accident

Online Writer

A GWERU man died on the spot when the vehicle he was traveling in veered off the road and rolled several times. The vehicle had hit a pothole and the driver failed to control it along the Harare-Masvingo road on Sunday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Police confirm a fatal road traffic accident where one person died on spot. The accident occurred along Harare – Masvingo road on Sunday around 7PM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Manasa Chimbeva (45) of Musungwe area in Harben park suburb in Gweru was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle along Harare – Masvingo road carrying four passengers including his brother Peter (37).

He said on approaching the 202 kilometre peg, the vehicle hit a pothole and Manasa lost control before the vehicle veered off the road and rolled several times.

“One person – Peter of Musungwe area in Harben park, Gweru died on the spot. Three other passengers escaped with varying injuries whilst the driver escaped unhurt,” said Insp Mahoko.

 

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments