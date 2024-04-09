WATCH: Mzoe 7 mesmerises Lukosi community

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Versatile musician Mzoe 7 expressed his awe at the warm reception he received from the residents of Lukosi, Matabeleland North during his performance at Comfort Pub and Grill last Saturday.

The artiste delivered a captivating one-hour-and-thirty-minute set, treating the crowd to an array of his hit songs, including “Summer Vibe” featuring Lamas, “Ulimenemene,” “Kwasakwasa,” “Asambeni,” “Tell,” “Umjolo,” “Ginimbi,” “Indoda Must,” “Manyama,” “Sharayi,” and “Ama2000”.

WATCH here: https://youtu.be/WqXj5zXnxs4

Local up-and-coming talents, including Empee, Zizo, and DJ Stavo, provided solid support during the event.

Reflecting on the experience, Mzoe 7 remarked, “Lukosi provided me with a unique and unforgettable experience in my career. The overwhelming love and energy from the audience inspired me to deliver an exceptional performance and engage with them on a deeper level.

“The venue staff and promoter, Mr Lewis, extended warm hospitality and ensured that attendees received value for their money.”

Expressing gratitude to his fans and the community, Mzoe 7 shared his aspiration to expand his performances to rural areas, aiming to connect with audiences at the grassroots level and further grow his brand.

