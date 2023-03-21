Free medical treatment for the elderly

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

ABOUT 700 elderly people from Matabeleland South received free medical assistance during a five-day medical outreach programme that the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) held in the province last week.

IPEC is conducting the programme across the country to assist the elderly above 55 years as well as road accident victims.

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA), Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company, Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds, Life Offices Association, Minerva Risk Advisors, Mining Industry Pension Fund, Zimnat Life Assurance Company and Mpilo Central Hospital are partnering IPEC in the initiative.

Areas that were covered include Nare Business Centre, Jahunda Terminus, Ntephe Business Centre and Nkashe ward centre in Gwanda as well as Maphisa Growth Point football grounds in Matobo.

IPEC public relations manager Mr Lloyd Gumbo said the programme, which started on 13 March and ended on 17 March, was a success.

“We are spearheading this medical outreach in collaboration with our partners as part of our corporate social responsibility. We have a team of doctors and nurses who are conducting medical consultations for the elderly from 55 years and above and road accident victims.

“We have completed the programme in Matabeleland South Province, but we are mobilising resources so that we can reach all provinces this year. A total of 685 elderly people in the province received assistance,” he said.

