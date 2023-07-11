Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

‘’Changing music genres can be a way for rising musicians to stand out and attract new fans’’

Nikkapee (24) a budding hip-hop artist, from Gwanda has made the decision to switch music genres from hip-hop to amapiano.

With four hip-hop singles already released, Nikkapee- born Praymore Moyo- believes that changing his music genre will help him achieve success in the industry.

Nikkapee’s decision to switch genres is not uncommon in the music industry.

Many artists have found success by experimenting with different genres and styles, and it can be a way to stay relevant and reach new audiences.

However, changing genres is not a guarantee of success, and there are many factors that come into play when it comes to building a successful music career.

In an interview, Nikkapee shared his thoughts on the music industry and what it takes to succeed.

He advised upcoming musicians to be patient and to work hard, as success does not come overnight. He also emphasised the importance of determination and not giving up in the face of challenges.

While Nikkapee’s decision to switch to amapiano may help him stand out from other hip-hop artists and attract new fans, it will still require hard work and dedication to build a successful career.

He is wishing to get sponsors and financial support which is also crucial for rising musicians in the industry due to the high cost of producing music and promoting it.

As Nikkapee advises, patience is key, and artists must be willing to put in the time and effort to achieve their goals. However, success in the music industry requires more than just changing genres. Hard work, determination, networking, and financial support are all crucial factors in building a successful music career, he said.