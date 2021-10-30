From Little Miss Sunshine to Miss Earth Zimbabwe

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

WHEN she was crowned Little Miss Sunshine at the age of six, she automatically knew what she wanted to be when she grew up.

Walking down the runway at a community pageant with hundreds of people watching, without fear, but an overdose of confidence, little Jemima emerged victorious against a number of other children back in 2006. For her that was the sign which foreshadowed her future self.

While it is natural for children to walk around aimlessly, running here and there, that was not the case with the reigning Miss Earth Zimbabwe, Jemima Mandemwa. She, on the other hand, was practicing her runway walk.

Having to set her foot on the runway at a very tender age boosted her confidence such that even a thousand eyes never stung or intimidated her.

She was born ambitious. Fast-paced, energetic and aptness are words that fittingly describe her. Every little path, for her, was a red carpet clamouring for a catwalk.

With her God-given height, she has a perfect fit in the modelling realm. A cherry on top of a strawberry cake, she said.

Just as her little imagination had mirrored back then, she has become an empress in the showbiz and entertainment industry. Mandemwa contends she makes it a point to leave her imprint wherever she goes. She has looted tiaras and crowns from every competition she has entered.

Follow along as Mandemwa talks about her modelling career in an interview with Saturday Leisure.

“My modeling journey started off in 2006, where I was crowned Little Miss Sunshine at a community beauty pageant. By then I was just six years old. I could not get over the excitement of wearing a tiara. It fit in perfectly when

I decided I needed to wear it forever, that’s how I decided to be a model even when I grew older.

“Channeling through in following my dream, I participated in primary school contests. In 2010 I was crowned Miss Robert Tredgold Primary School’s second princess and in 2011, I was crowned Miss Robert Tredgold.

“In the professional field, I participated in the Matabeleland Fashion Week 2015 as a runway model and I was the youngest at the age of 15. When I was writing my final advanced level examinations in June, I took part in Miss

Tourism Bulawayo 2018 and pulled through as a top 10 finalist. I never gave up and polished myself further by enrolling as a model at Fingers Academy for a full modeling course.”

In 2019, Jemima attained several titles, Miss Victoria Falls, Miss Nust first Princess, Miss Teen Zimbabwe first runner up and Miss Super Globe Zimbabwe.

“That opportunity (Miss Super Globe Zimbabwe) enabled me to represent the nation in Dubai for the global pageant.

Within the global platform, I shone as the Miss Super Globe first Runner up and Miss Super Globe Africa 2019,” she said.

In 2020, the 21-year-old laid off some of her responsibilities so as to fully perform her duties as Miss Super Globe Africa and highly utilised the online platform to make an impact during the lockdown.

On October 3 this year, the Nust final year Finance student was crowned Miss Earth Zimbabwe and is representing the country on the global competition, Miss Earth 2021.

“Miss Earth that is being held virtually is underway with preliminaries being streamed live from Miss Earth Facebook and YouTube channel. The final is set for November 21 and I encourage the whole of Zimbabwe to support me on this journey.

“I’m hoping to be the next Miss Earth, the first from Zimbabwe and the second from Africa,” said Mandemwa.

She said her qualities have always outstood her in every competition.

“Confidently, my qualities have made me outstanding all these years of winning. It’s these qualities that have enabled me to channel myself towards purposeful living and never giving up in any given situation. Humility has enabled me to reflect on compassion and work with people as I strongly believe in teamwork towards bettering lives and the world at large.

“As a model, it’s paramount to look good so that you feel good. Because of that, I’ve made it a norm to take care of my skin. Enhancing my beauty each and every day through skin care and practicing good mental health has channeled me to the amazing version of myself I am today,” she said.

Mandemwa said self-discipline has been the leeway to dealing with multiple tasks and managing them.

“Well, the best way I balance my finance and modelling career is by practicing good time management and self-discipline. I utilise a schedule book where I clearly highlight all my meetings, lectures, grooming classes, charity runs and any other activities.

“By doing this, I am able to put equal effort in everything and that has proved me to be an excellent multi tasker.

“Apart from modeling and studying, I also own a clothing line called Sanguine Femi meaning optimistic females. I have established a clothing line to embody body positivity. I’m also a national beauty pageant license holder for Miss

Teen Intellect Zimbabwe that empowers young girls in Zimbabwe into business entrepreneurs.”

She added that she is a loving daughter who spends much of her time outside modelling helping her mother with her clothing business.

“I’m also into basketball so I reserve some of my time for that. I also like motivational speaking to both smaller and bigger audiences as I utilise my voice to impact others and be of best service to humanity,” said Jemima.

As a parting shot, she encouraged the need for recycling.

“As an environmental activist, I place it as my greatest responsibility to show respect to Mother Earth and encourage others to do the same through recycling, respecting, reusing and reducing.” — @SeehYvonne