From Rhodesian police officer to freedom fighter

THE famous 1967 Wankie Campaign, a military pact between Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) and Umkhonto We Sizwe during the liberation struggle, inspired veteran freedom fighter, Cde Zephaniah Moyo to join the armed struggle.

Cde Moyo whose pseudo name was Cde Jeckonia Zulu, deliberately joined the British South African Police (BSAP) in 1969 to acquire the much-needed expertise on intelligence, which turned out to be his weapon against the repressive colonial regime.

He resigned from the colonial police force in 1976 and joined the war.

It was through the intelligence skills he acquired during his seven-year stint in the BSAP that Cde Moyo was later chosen by Zapu to undergo a rigorous intelligence training at the Moscow Academy of Intelligence Studies in the former Soviet Union.

Some of his key duties as a police officer attached to the then Ground Coverage Unit, which can now be equated to the present, Police Internal Security Intelligence, included monitoring political activists.

He operated in Mbembesi in civilian clothes and was only answerable to the commanding officer as he was only dealing with political issues.

His area of operation also covered places like Fort Rixon, Esigodini and Inyathi. Among the people that Cde Moyo monitored under the carded list included those who had left the country to join the armed struggle such as Cde Dumiso Dabengwa and Chief Mtshana’s son, Ndondo.

Cde Moyo’s duties were just to keep an eye on them and not arrest as he did not have arresting powers. People who could arrest those involved in political activities were from the Special Branch, which was mainly staffed with whites.

Having achieved his goal, Cde Moyo tendered his resignation letter in 1976, which was initially rejected. He wrote another one and they tried to persuade him to stay, but he insisted on leaving the police force until his superiors gave in.

Armed with vital intelligence knowledge, Cde Moyo boarded a train to Botswana, marking the beginning of his liberation struggle journey. He was part of thousands of people who responded to calls to fight against the racist Ian Smith regime at the peak of the armed struggle in the 1970s.

“After resigning from BSAP, I was so excited because I had accomplished my mission. A few weeks later, it must be between September and October in 1976, I boarded a Botswana bound train and travelled to Francistown,” he said.

Cde Moyo said upon arrival in Francistown, he went straight to the police station instead of proceeding to the refugee camp.

“I knew that as a former police officer under the Rhodesian government, I couldn’t just go straight to the refugee camp because I was going to be mistaken for someone on a spying mission,” he said.

Cde Moyo said the Botswana police officers then detained him as they suspected that he was a spy. The following day, two ZPRA officials Cdes Gibson Mayisa and one Mehlo, came and took him to a bushy area in the northern part of Francistown where they interrogated him the whole day assisted by the Botswana Special Branch.