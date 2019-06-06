Gems undergo rigorous training programme

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national netball team coach, Lloyd Makunde, this week took the girls to the gym for a rigorous physical training programme. 

The Gems went into camp on Monday for their final push ahead of departure for the Vitality Netball World Cup finals in Liverpool, England, next month. 

“They’re responding quite well and a number of them do gym sessions at their respective clubs,” said Makunde.

“The gym instructors are working on the strengths of players as well as their agility,” he said. 

Gems’ skipper, Perpetual Siyachitema, had lamented the team’s lack of physical fitness to match their opponents at the world showpiece.

According to uscorenetball.com, netball demands a lot from the players with eight key physical attributes a must for a netball player to possess. 

The site lists these attributes as speed — to dash across the court, catch and pass the netball and defend an opponent. 

Strength — to apply great force when accelerating, jumping, or throwing the ball.

Agility — to rapidly change your position with precise control to dodge your opponent.

Balance — to maintain your centre of gravity when stationary or moving around the netball court.

Flexibility — to twist and turn your body through a full range of movement to catch, pass and defend. 

Athleticism — to maintain peak performance throughout a match without tiring. 

Coordination — using two or more body parts in sync to control the ball or move around the court as well as quick reflexes so that a player can react to various events on the netball court quicker than the other players.

Zimbabwe are in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka. 

Prior to this week’s final camp, Zimbabwe have been to Uganda and South Africa where they engaged in a number of friendly matches that helped the technical team members to identify key areas that need improvement.

