Getting to know the Top 10: Meet Zhezhingtons

This week, sought after Gwanda-based artiste, Zhezhingtons is topping the charts with his song Inyamazana. Below is a brief profile of the artiste.

Question: Who is Zhezhingtons?

Answer: Zhezhingtons is a vocalist who specialises in tribal music and is very energetic when it comes to live performances.

Q: May you give us a brief history of how you ventured into music?

A: I ventured into music in 2015 with Lance Hebron and DJ Drumz. The two used to produce beats in my presence and each time they did so, I’d freestyle. So one day, Hebron asked me to compose lyrics for a song that he wanted me to record. I wrote a song I named Shut Down and we recorded it.

Interestingly, the song that was released in the same year made waves.

Q: Please tell us about the song Inyamazana.

A: Inyamazana is a song that I recorded with DJ Drumz and Zagoe Radge. It’s about a person who suffered heartbreak and then found true love.

Q: What challenges have you faced in the music industry?

A: Being in the music business requires a lot of money and as a person from a small town, it’s hard for us to get sponsors.

Q: Any advice to up-and-coming artistes from small towns?

A: Let’s work hard. One day, we’ll be rewarded. I’ve achieved a lot as I have received Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, Traffic Safety best song award and nominated four times for the Skyz Metro FM awards.

Q: How can people access your music?

A: They can listen online at www.Zhezhingtons.co.zw. It’s also available on my social media platforms.

This week’s Top 10 with DJ Prince Eskhosini

1 Inyamazana – Zhezhingtons, Zagoe and DJ Drums

2 Thinking About You – Ashteq DJ

3 Down – Drizzy D

4 Manginawe – Fab G Mshanakagogo

5 Vava Voom – Lamas Ells feat Asaph and Terry Tempo

6 My Party – Neezy

7 Thetha Nami – ABC African Tribe

8 Impendulo – Zhezhingtons

9 She’s a 2000 – Mzoe7 feat Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Phendula – Tyniesmart