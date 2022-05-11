GIRLS Talk Zimbabwe, EcoVision to host sanitary pads drive, career guidance

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

GIRL Talk Zimbabwe and EcoVision Africa are collaborating to host a sanitary pad collection drive and career guidance in Bulawayo.

The event will be held on May 25 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

Girl Talk Zimbabwe is a programme designed to help young girls and women have confidence and skills to be successful leaders.

It is a platform that teaches women to become the best version of themselves and to be successful leaders through peer-to-peer mentoring (women empowerment).

EcoVision Africa is an entirely Zimbabwean female owned company that provides sustainable total water management services, supplies the highest quality potable water, waste water treatment products and disinfectants.

The entities strongly believe that it is their responsibility to equip girls with the right tools they need to live their best lives.

In an interview, Girls Talk Zimbabwe founder and president Ms Anitta Neshiri said they are planning to collect more than 5 000 sanitary pads that will be distributed to vulnerable girls and women countrywide.

“The main purpose of the sanitary pads drive and career guidance is to encourage economic empowerment. Our goal is to educate, empower, mentor and improve the sense of camaraderie amongst young girls.

“We also intend to raise 5 000 sanitary pads to be donated to the less privileged as we fight to end period poverty.”

The event is set to help young girls to understand themselves and get to know the world of work in detail, thus helping them make more informed and meaningful decisions about their lives,” said Ms Neshiri.

She said in career decisions, young girls need to explore and plan for future career endeavors based on their individual interests, skills and values.

EcoVision chief executive officer Mrs Cleopatra Ashley Ngwenya said the time to empower the female gender should be a focus in this era.

“Gone are the days of turning a blind eye towards the needs of the girl child. If anything, now more than ever, is the time to nurture her as she is more vulnerable than she’s ever been.

“In a world where gender-based violence is rife and the girl child is prone to the negative impacts of societal inequalities, EcoVision and GirlTalk ZW are breaking the bias. We are breaking the chains that have long bound our society and are coming together to empower this generation of future leaders,” said Mrs Ngwenya.

One of the major sponsors of the event Ambassador Prophet Edd Branson said:

“I am sponsoring this event out of the goodwill of supporting girl empowerment as they play a pivotal and critical role in our societies.”

[email protected]_mthire