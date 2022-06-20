‘Give Mahachi time to deal with troubles’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TROUBLED winger Kudakwashe Mahachi needs to focus on clearing his name following allegations that he scalded his four-year-old son with hot water, Chicken Inn FC coach Joey Antipas has said.

Responding to rumours that Mahachi has been training with the Gamecocks, Antipas could neither confirm nor deny the reports, saying any team would be lucky to have the national team footie.

Mahachi was suspended by his South African Premier Soccer League club SuperSport United when news of the alleged abuse first surfaced.

The club subsequently indicated that it will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the month.

The forward is denying all allegations levelled against him.

“You know he’s got some troubles with his son, a lot of accusations flying around. I’m sure any team would like to have a player like Kuda. I think let him sort out his issues, let him recover from what has been happening and I’m sure he’ll be back,” Antipas told local radio station, Classic FM last night.

The Gamecocks top the Castle Lager Premiership table with 35 points at the halfway mark.

They are just one point ahead of FC Platinum and Dynamos, who are tied on 34 points.

Chicken Inn have already beefed up their side in anticipation of a more competitive second-half of the season by resigning their former striker Clive Augusto.

They have also been linked with Bulawayo City defender Vincent Moyo.

Antipas predicts a tough second-half of the campaign.

“The second-half of the season will be frantic as all teams are up to speed and fighting. It is going to be a very difficult half, but I think we’ve done considerably well in the first-half of the season.

“On teams causing problems, I’ll say it’s Dynamos and FC Platinum, who have hit the stride and are now doing well.

So, there’s a lot of competition in the top four. Manica Diamonds as well as Triangle United have done well, but we’re ready to give a fight and see how we go in the second-half of the season,” said Antipas. — @ZililoR