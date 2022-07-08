‘Goalie time wasting antics retrogressive’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito says time wasting antics by goalkeepers at the instruction of their coaches is retrogressive to developing Zimbabwean football and inspires the wrong mindset to the next generation of footballers.

Giving his assessment of Zimbabwean football after a month in charge of Highlanders during which he was in charge of their 3-2 win over Black Rhinos and 1-1 draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars, the Portuguese coach noted that some teams employ “dirty” tactics, which paint a bad picture of the local game.

Besides the matches that they have played, Brito has been familiarising himself with local football and watched Bulawayo City losing 0-3 to Ngezi as well as Chicken Inn’s 0-3 defeat to FC Platinum.

Ngezi watered Baobab Stadium making the pitch unplayable, as it was muddy and slippery.

“We’re not here (in Zimbabwe) to criticise, but in the last game we noted that one incident can change the rest of the game.

We had a penalty turned down and a Ngezi player should have been shown a red card, but that didn’t happen.

We’re not here to find an excuse because we understand mistakes are part of the game, but in future, they must do well. One situation can change the game.

“Another situation that we spoke about is wasting time by goalkeepers.

That is not good for Zimbabwe football; it is not good for the fans who pay to watch football and it’s not good for the new generation of players who make reference to people playing now.

So, if we don’t address this time-wasting issue, the watering of fields that make teams resort to pumping the ball forward and playing second ball, it will affect the quality that you have here in Zimbabwe and the mindset of future players.

“It will be difficult to produce players for the national team if they are taught wrong terms and are exposed to long balls and second balls.

Everyone must work together to make Zimbabwe football great because there are quality players,” said Brito.

On Sunday, Highlanders take on Manica Diamonds with Brito chasing his second victory.

The veteran coach has predicted a tough game against Manica Diamonds, who were stunned by a 1-0 home defeat to bottom side Bulawayo City last week.

“Easy games don’t exist in football.

Players have to make the game easy during the match.

From the analysis we did of the Manica Diamonds’ team, we know it will be a tough game because they have good players, they defend man to man and are strong on that.

They rely on counter attacks and like to play the second ball, the type of play which is difficult.

You can tell they have quality because they are better positioned, but we are Highlanders and we are going for three points,” Brito said.

Manica Diamonds are fourth on the league table with 32 points, five above Highlanders, who are in eighth place.

The Gem Boys will be out to complete a league double over Bosso, who they edged 1-0 in the first-half of the season in Mutare.

They are making their second trip to face Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium since their promotion to the topflight in 2019.

Manica Diamonds lost 1-0 in 2019 through a beauty by former striker Prince Dube, who beat goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo with a curler from outside the box.

Highlanders will be looking to ex-Manica Diamonds striker Stanley Ngala to inflict damage on his former paymasters.