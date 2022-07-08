4 armed robbers killed in shootout

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

GWANDA residents say they feel relieved after four notorious armed robbers were gunned down by the police during a shootout in the mining town on Wednesday afternoon.

The shootout followed a carjacking incident in the central business district where a woman who owns a shop in town was robbed of her vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, at gun point around 10AM while loading groceries in the vehicle.

The armed robbers allegedly threatened the woman with a firearm and dragged her into the car before reportedly driving off with her some 11km out of town, where they dumped her and removed number plates from the vehicle.

The suspects also robbed the complainant of US$100, R1 000 and $4 000 cash as well as four cellphones.

The car was later spotted at Old Zintec Gwanda and police were notified.

Witnesses said police tracked the car to Old Zintec Gwanda where the shootout ensued at around 3PM.

“These guys stole the car from this woman, drove out of town with her and dumped her there.

They then came back into town where the car was spotted. At that time, the car was already being looked for by police,” said Mr Arnold Sithole, a witness.

He said two police vehicles followed the car after receiving a tip off.

The shootout follows a series of reported hijacking incidents in the mining town where residents have been robbed of their vehicles at gun point.

In two separate incidents, a Honda Fit and a Toyota Fun Cargo were stolen at the NSSA Complex in daylight after robbers pointed guns at the car owners.

Residents in the mining town said the police have done a commendable job.

“The police did a great job. We have had enough of cars stolen by these robbers.

They have been walking scot-free after committing these crimes.

It’s a lesson to other robbers.

Next time they will think twice before stealing,” said Ms Samla Amidu, a resident in the mining town.

“I hope police continue to do similar operations where they rein in on these carjackers.

They should also have police in civilian clothing on patrol around town so the response can be swift.”

Another resident, Mr Andile Msebele said he was shocked that such robbery incidents have been happening in the mining town.

“I’m still surprised that someone would plan such a thing, especially here in Gwanda.

We’re not used to such things.

I’m an auto-electrician by profession and repair cars but we’re not used to carjackings,” said Mr Msebele.

“I’m glad that the police managed to do something in good time.

It’s comforting to know that the police are doing something to protect us.”

Ms Yolanda Dube said she had been living in fear of being hijacked each time she parked her car in town.

“When I heard about the Honda Fit that was stolen at the NSSA Complex, I couldn’t believe it.

I was always afraid that one day this could be me,” she said.

“We’re grateful for the diligent work by the police in weeding out the criminal elements in our town.”

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police reacted swiftly to a report of an armed robbery case.

He said the four unknown male adults armed with an unidentified firearm attacked a woman (43) who was loading groceries in a Toyota Corolla vehicle at the parking area near a shop in Gwanda.

“One of the suspects took charge of the complainant’s vehicle and drove off at a high speed towards Makwe area, using the Old Gwanda Road.

“Along the way, the suspects also robbed the complainant of US$100, R1 000 and $4 000 cash as well as four cellphones before dumping her about 11km from Gwanda town,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The police tracked the suspects to Old Zintec Gwanda after receiving a tip from the public.”

He said the police blocked the suspects’ vehicle and two of the suspects who were in the vehicle disembarked and charged towards the police officers while pointing a firearm.

“The officers fired two warning shots to scare away the suspects.

However, this did not deter the suspects who kept advancing, resulting in the four being shot.

Police then recovered the stolen vehicle,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said further investigations linked the suspects to three other robbery cases committed in Gwanda in June and July where Fun Cargo vehicles were stolen.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns robbery syndicates that the police will not fold hands while they attack individuals and institutions.

The police will certainly account for all robbery suspects and ensure that the law takes its course,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. – @Yolisswa