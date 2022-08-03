Godolude to perform in Plumtree

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA dancer-cum-musician Mandlenkosi “Godolude” Mpofu will stage a show in his hometown Plumtree on Friday night.

The show will be held at Kondabayakhe Night Club where the dance muso will be accompanied by his band, Friendly Brothers.

This will be the second time Godolude performs in Plumtree town as a musician after going solo in 2018, after making a name for himself through dancing for Clement Magwaza and Mlambos Express Band.

Godolude and his band have promised fireworks on the show.

“We are so excited to perform once again in our hometown, as it’s always good to be in front of a crowd which has seen my career blossom from nothing to riches.

“I’ll also take the opportunity to sample a few singles that l will release in December, so my fans should come in numbers,” said Godolude.

