God’s grace!! Everton Mlalazi speaks on BAA nominations

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

IT IS HIS GRACE!! That is how gospel musician man of the moment Everton Mlalazi describes his two nominations for the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) being hosted in December in Bulawayo.

The artiste is nominated in the Outstanding male artiste of the year and Outstanding gospel artist of the year categories. In the Outstanding male artiste of the year category, Mlalazi is up against Asaph, Q Dube, Msiz’kay, Mzoe 7 and Vusa Mkhaya. And in the Outstanding gospel artist, he is competing with Snowy, Mai Mwamuka and Vocal X.

“I’m so excited and humbled at the same time. Getting recognition from home in Bulawayo is the most amazing thing one can only hope for. It also encourages me to keep working and releasing more music,” Mlalazi said.

“I thank God for the gift and for using me as a vessel in his vineyard. I definitely would be happy to attend the awards. It’ll be the first time for me to attend them and I cannot wait.”

The Harare-based musician said the nominations were “God’s grace” more than anything he has done.

Mlalazi said the nod could not have come at a better time as he is preparing to release a new single, Nyasha Dzashe next week.

The musician has had a busy year which has seen him touring regional countries like South Africa and Zambia with his band, The Vine following the release of his album The Great Physician.

In May this year, he hosted a well-attended Homecoming Gospel show in the city which brought household gospel names to the ZITF. He is doing very well as his music is topping most gospel chart shows on national radio stations as gospel lovers have fallen in love with his craft.

– @themkhust