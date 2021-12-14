Gold Warriors strike gold in Sevens rugby Summer Series

Gold Warriors strike gold in Sevens rugby Summer Series

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

GOLD Warriors clinched the Unforgettable Sevens rugby Summer Series tournament that ended in Bulawayo this past weekend after beating Highlanders 24-0 in the final.

The competition has been running for the past seven weeks with round five of the series having been played in Gweru. All the other rounds were played in Bulawayo.

The final round of the competition was held at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

Mavula Boys, Bulldogs, Highlanders, Platinum Warriors, Gold Warriors, Old Miltonians, Barbarians, Masvingo and Gweru Sports Club are teams that took part in the competition.

On their way to the final Gold Warriors beat Mavula Boys 33-0 before going on to win 19-5 against Bulldogs. In their final pool game Gold Warriors emerged 33-0 winners over OMS.

Highlanders on the other hand beat Bulldogs 33-0 before cruising to a 24-7 victory over Platinum Warriors.

Their final pool game was a tightly contested affair but still Highlanders managed to edge Gweru Sports Club 14-10.

The competitions spokesperson Theo Weale said: “We are pleased to have hosted such a successful competition. We saw a quality sevens action and in future we want to see this competition happen more regularly.”

