Gospel galore as Mai Mwamuka headlines Worship Encounter

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GOSPEL music lovers will be in for a special treat next week as a fiesta of worship will be held at the Word of Life Auditorium in Bulawayo.

The event set for May 2 is dubbed Worship Encounter with Mai Mwamuka and will be headlined by 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) People’s Choice winner gospel sensation Mai Mwamuka.

Doors are expected to open at 2pm with the show set to start at 3pm.

Mai Mwamuka will share the stage with Vocal Ex, One Spirit Choir, Vuyo Brown and a number of acts.

Said Mai Mwamuka: “The idea behind the Worship Encounter is that we want to experience God beyond the concert. Concerts are normally about just singing song after song, but when we worship God, God always comes down in his presence.

“That presence can heal any disease, it can open blind eyes and it can lift a person from the wheelchair. We aren’t the ones that heal, but when people come with their hearts full of faith, they can receive anything from the presence of God. So the encounter is to create an environment, an atmosphere of his presence then anyone who believes God for a miracle will experience a touch from God.”

Mai Mwamuka said attendees should prepare for the worship encounter.

“They can even fast, begin to pray the whole week because it’s not just any encounter. You know, when a man and a woman have an encounter, it’s possible to get pregnancy. When God meets his people, just a touch can change a barren woman, the womb can receive healing and incurable diseases can be healed.

“I repeat, we are not the ones who heal, but we prepare an environment, an atmosphere in which the presence of God is there. Anyone who is hungry and thirsty and has got faith can tap into that presence and their lives can be healed,” said Mai Mwamuka.

As a marriage counsellor, Mai Mwamuka said she will share marriage nuggets with attendees. – @mthabisi_mthire