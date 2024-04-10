Government addresses national housing backlog

Online Writer

THE Government has made strides in addressing the national housing backlog, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo has said.

Briefing Cabinet on Tuesday on the progress made in implementing priority projects during the first 100-Day Cycle of 2024, Minister Moyo said projects under his purview were on track.

He reported as follows:

1. To address the national housing backlog and generate revenue for pensioners, the government has successfully disposed of properties in Glaudina and Borrowdale. This initiative has also created over 200 jobs during on-site and off-site developments.

2. The construction of a modern shopping mall, service station, and convenience shops at Liberation City in Westlea and Madokero, Harare, is currently underway. This project aims to create a modern and conducive trading environment and has already generated 400 permanent jobs.

3. The renovation of the Beitbridge Reception Centre in Matabeleland South Province, aimed at providing comfortable accommodation for migrants, returnees, deportees, and unaccompanied children, is nearing completion, with 80% of the work already done.

4. The construction of housing units to provide decent accommodation for students is ongoing in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West, and Zvishavane, Midlands. Additionally, the Zim-Campus project in Bulawayo, with a capacity of 1,000 units, has been completed and is awaiting its official opening.

5. The Lake Mutirikwi mini-hydro electricity generation plant is set to be completed this April. The project, which has created 400 jobs (100 of which are permanent), will contribute 5 megawatts to the national grid, addressing the country’s energy needs.

6. The Ministry is working on establishing Outpatient Psycho-Social Support Centers in Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Mashonaland Central provinces to provide counseling and support for drug and substance abuse patients.

7. To address food security, 6,631.83 metric tonnes of grain have been distributed to 663,183 beneficiaries across the eight rural provinces by March 15, 2024.

8. The Ministry conducted a Citizen Satisfaction Survey to gauge the level of satisfaction with government service delivery, aiming to promote good governance.

The 100-Day-Cycle reports presented by ministers highlight the Government’s commitment to addressing critical issues such as housing, employment, energy, and social welfare. These projects are designed to enhance the overall well-being and quality of life for citizens across various provinces.