Ministry of Women Affairs reports significant progress on 100-Day Cycle Projects

Online Writer

THE Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has reported significant progress on 100-Day-Cycle projects.

Sen Mutsvangwa outlined the advancements made in projects falling under her jurisdiction to Cabinet as follows:

1. The construction of Phase 1 of the Hauna Fruit and Vegetable Processing Plant in Honde Valley, Manicaland Province, is currently underway. With a budget of US$450,000, the project aims to directly benefit 600 farmers and provide sustainable support to over 2,000 farmers from Mutasa and Nyanga districts.

2. Phase 2 of the construction of the Chirundu Workspace is progressing as planned. This initiative targets 250 small-scale traders in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector, providing them with affordable and suitable workspace. The construction of the main market, administration block, and ablution facilities is on track.

3. The establishment of a maker space for women in the clothing and textile industry is in progress at the Bulawayo SMEs Centre. This makerspace will grant women in the textile industry specialized equipment to produce high-quality products. Approximately 1,000 women annually will benefit from this project.

4. Recognizing the need for formalizing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, the Ministry plans to facilitate the business registration of 100 MSMEs and 10 Community Groups. Currently, 25 enterprises from Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Harare, and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces have successfully registered, and they have received their registration certificates.

5. The establishment of the Savings and Credit District and Provincial Union Phase for Matabeleland North Province is in progress. This initiative aims to enhance credit accessibility and promote financial inclusivity through Savings and Credit Cooperatives.

The reports presented by Cabinet Ministers periodically, demonstrate the government’s commitment to prioritising sectors crucial for national development.

By supporting farmers, small-scale traders, and women in various industries, the Government aims to stimulate economic growth and empower communities. These ongoing projects contribute to the overall vision of a prosperous and inclusive Zimbabwe.