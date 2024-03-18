Government departments and parastatals begin preparations for Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF)

Business Writer

GOVERNMENT departments and parastatals have begun preparations for this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and other exhibitions by issuing tender notices for firms to provide stand design and promotional materials.

This year’s annual prime multi-sectoral trade exhibition is set for April 23 to 27 in Bulawayo under the theme: “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.”

According to a recent Government Gazette, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Local Government and Public Works and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Energy and Power Development and Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) are some institutions that have kick-started preparations.

Compulsory site visits to the exhibition pavilion have been set.

For instance, ZIMDEF is seeking firms to “design and mount the ZIMDEF personalised, digitalised stand for ZITF 2024 in Bulawayo.”

On the other hand, ZIMRA has sought prospective reputable suppliers for the provision of stand design for ZITF, the Midlands Agricultural Show, and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.